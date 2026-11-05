Toys for Tots toy drive and tree lighting event

The City of Clayton and Clayton Police Department are collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. You can drop off toys now through December 13 at the police department lobby on the 2nd Floor or the City Hall counter on the 3rd Floor at 6000 Heritage Trail.

There will also be a Stuff the Squad Car toy collection at the Holidays in The Grove tree lighting at The Grove Park on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 5 PM. Neighbors are invited to bring toys to help fill a patrol car and support local kids this holiday season.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Clayton