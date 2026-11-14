📅 Plan a stress-free Thanksgiving using only Clay Center spots

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and you can get everything you need right here in Clay County.

Main dishes & groceries

• Dieck’s Clay Center Locker Plant, 516 Grant Ave. – Retail meats, specialty cuts, smoked and cured pork, 50+ sausage varieties. Hours: Mon–Fri 8 AM–5 PM, Sat 8 AM–12 PM.

• Ray’s Apple Market, 722 W. Crawford St. – Fresh turkeys, spiral hams, pantry staples; watch their mid-November circular for turkey deals.

Desserts

• Tasty Pastry Bakery & Coffee Shop, 511 Court St., (785) 632-2335 – Call early to reserve pies and nut rolls.

• Vintage Vibe Bakery and Bistro, 603 5th St. – Seasonal bakes, pastries, and cookies.

Flowers & decor

• Clay Center Floral, 410 Grant Ave. and Tiffani’s Floral & Interior Design, 721 Franklin St. – Harvest centerpieces.

• Ginger’s Uptown, 721 5th St., Everly’s Home Decor, and The Mothership Consignment & Thrift – Serveware, linens, candles, and rustic accents.

Checklist

• By Nov. 16 – Call Tasty Pastry and a floral shop to pre-order.

• Nov. 19–21 – Shop meats, staples, and decor.

• Nov. 22 – Move frozen turkey to the fridge (16 lb bird by this date).

• Nov. 25 – Pick up pies/flowers; set table and prep sides.

• Nov. 26 – Roast, relax, and enjoy Thanksgiving in Clay Center.