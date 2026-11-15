Looking for a fun, active buddy to share your days? These young Setter mixes in Claxton, GA are hoping someone special will give them a forever home.

Breed: Setter mix (unknown type)

Setter mix (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Evans County Animal Shelter

Evans County Animal Shelter Location: Claxton, GA

Claxton, GA Contact: (912) 334-0556

Dude is a handsome young Setter mix with a warm tan coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his person. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow up with your family, Dude could be a great match.

👉 Meet Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Setter mix (unknown type)

Setter mix (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Evans County Animal Shelter

Evans County Animal Shelter Location: Claxton, GA

Claxton, GA Contact: (912) 334-0556

Duke is another sweet young Setter mix with a similar tan coat. He’s at a great age to bond closely with his new family and learn good manners with a bit of guidance and patience.

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Claxton, GA, please consider visiting Evans County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (912) 334-0556 to ask about Dude and Duke. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these boys find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.