Looking for a new four‑legged friend near Claxton, GA? These adoptable pups are waiting with wagging tails and lots of love to give.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Schnauzer (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)

Poodle (Miniature) / Schnauzer (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle) Age: 12-week-old puppy

12-week-old Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Location: Savannah, GA (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster)

Savannah, GA (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster) Personality: Sweet, playful, curious, and a little mischievous — classic puppy energy with lots of kisses

Sweet, playful, curious, and a little mischievous — classic puppy energy with lots of kisses Good with: Small dogs and kids over 12

and Special notes: Rescue requires a grooming reference (important for her poodle/schnauzer coat)

Rescue (important for her poodle/schnauzer coat) Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster

Contact: Please reach out through the Adopt-a-Pet listing

👉 Meet Sangria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Also called: Pepper

Pepper Breed: Listed as Poodle (Miniature) / Labradoodle; described as a Goldendoodle

Listed as Poodle (Miniature) / Labradoodle; described as a Age: Almost 2 years old

Almost Weight: About 38 pounds

About Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Location: Asheville, NC (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster)

Asheville, NC (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster) Personality: Beautiful, intelligent, playful, adventurous, and well-mannered in the home; loves spending time with her people

Beautiful, intelligent, playful, adventurous, and well-mannered in the home; loves spending time with her people Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster

Contact: Please reach out through the Adopt-a-Pet listing

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / small Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / small Terrier mix Age: About 5.5 months old

About Gender: Female

Weight: Around 13 pounds and still growing

Around and still growing Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Location: Knoxville, TN (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster)

Knoxville, TN (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster) Personality: Happy, playful puppy who loves zoomies, exploring, and fun

Happy, playful puppy who loves zoomies, exploring, and fun Good with: Kids over 8 and other dogs

and other dogs Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster

Contact: Please reach out through the Adopt-a-Pet listing

👉 Meet Bitsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Claxton, GA or the listed foster cities and one of these pups sounds like a match, please click through to their profiles, share with friends, and consider filling out an adoption application. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.