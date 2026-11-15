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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Claxton, GA
Looking for a new four‑legged friend near Claxton, GA? These adoptable pups are waiting with wagging tails and lots of love to give.
Sangria
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Schnauzer (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)
- Age: 12-week-old puppy
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Location: Savannah, GA (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster)
- Personality: Sweet, playful, curious, and a little mischievous — classic puppy energy with lots of kisses
- Good with: Small dogs and kids over 12
- Special notes: Rescue requires a grooming reference (important for her poodle/schnauzer coat)
- Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster
- Contact: Please reach out through the Adopt-a-Pet listing
👉 Meet Sangria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kelce Jane (AKA Pepper)
- Also called: Pepper
- Breed: Listed as Poodle (Miniature) / Labradoodle; described as a Goldendoodle
- Age: Almost 2 years old
- Weight: About 38 pounds
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Location: Asheville, NC (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster)
- Personality: Beautiful, intelligent, playful, adventurous, and well-mannered in the home; loves spending time with her people
- Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster
- Contact: Please reach out through the Adopt-a-Pet listing
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bitsy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / small Terrier mix
- Age: About 5.5 months old
- Gender: Female
- Weight: Around 13 pounds and still growing
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Location: Knoxville, TN (Love of Littles Dog Rescue–SouthEast Area Foster)
- Personality: Happy, playful puppy who loves zoomies, exploring, and fun
- Good with: Kids over 8 and other dogs
- Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster
- Contact: Please reach out through the Adopt-a-Pet listing
👉 Meet Bitsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Claxton, GA or the listed foster cities and one of these pups sounds like a match, please click through to their profiles, share with friends, and consider filling out an adoption application. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.