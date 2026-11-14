Looking for a new four-legged friend near Claxton, GA? These adoptable dogs are waiting in nearby foster homes and would love a family to call their own.

Breed: Miniature Poodle / Miniature Schnauzer (Schnoodle)

Miniature Poodle / Miniature Schnauzer (Schnoodle) Age: About 12 weeks (baby)

About (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Location: Foster near Savannah, GA

Foster near Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster

Sangria is a tiny Schnoodle puppy with lots of sweetness and a little bit of puppy sass. She’s full of playful energy, puppy kisses, and curiosity about the big world around her. She does well with small dogs and kids over 12.

Because she’s a poodle mix, the rescue requires a grooming reference to be sure her new family can keep up with her coat care.

👉 Meet Sangria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Also called: Pepper

Pepper Breed: Listed as Miniature Poodle / Labradoodle (described as a Goldendoodle )

Listed as Miniature Poodle / Labradoodle (described as a ) Age: Almost 2 years old (young adult)

(young adult) Weight: About 38 pounds

About Gender: Female

Color: Black

Location: Foster near Asheville, NC

Foster near Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster

Pepper is a smart, beautiful doodle mix who loves her people. She’s playful, adventurous, and well-mannered in the home. The rescue notes that she has a lot of wonderful qualities and is working through a few things, so they’re looking for the right match where she can truly thrive.

If you’re experienced with active, intelligent breeds and want a loyal companion, Pepper may be your girl.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / small Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / small Terrier mix Age: About 5.5 months (baby)

About (baby) Gender: Female

Weight: About 13 pounds and still growing

About and still growing Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Location: Foster near Knoxville, TN

Foster near Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster

Bitsy is a petite Lab mix puppy packed with energy and joy. She loves playing with other dogs, exploring, and showing off her zoomies. She’s good with kids over 8 and is always ready for an adventure. Her adult size is unknown, so her future family should be ready for a bit of a surprise as she grows.

👉 Meet Bitsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Claxton, GA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit their links, read the full bios, and reach out to Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster through the Adopt-a-Pet pages to ask questions or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.