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🐶 Playful, Smart & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption Near Claxton, GA
Looking for a new four-legged friend near Claxton, GA? These adoptable dogs are waiting in nearby foster homes and would love a family to call their own.
Sangria
- Breed: Miniature Poodle / Miniature Schnauzer (Schnoodle)
- Age: About 12 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Location: Foster near Savannah, GA
- Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster
Sangria is a tiny Schnoodle puppy with lots of sweetness and a little bit of puppy sass. She’s full of playful energy, puppy kisses, and curiosity about the big world around her. She does well with small dogs and kids over 12.
Because she’s a poodle mix, the rescue requires a grooming reference to be sure her new family can keep up with her coat care.
👉 Meet Sangria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kelce Jane (AKA Pepper)
- Also called: Pepper
- Breed: Listed as Miniature Poodle / Labradoodle (described as a Goldendoodle)
- Age: Almost 2 years old (young adult)
- Weight: About 38 pounds
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Location: Foster near Asheville, NC
- Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster
Pepper is a smart, beautiful doodle mix who loves her people. She’s playful, adventurous, and well-mannered in the home. The rescue notes that she has a lot of wonderful qualities and is working through a few things, so they’re looking for the right match where she can truly thrive.
If you’re experienced with active, intelligent breeds and want a loyal companion, Pepper may be your girl.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bitsy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / small Terrier mix
- Age: About 5.5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 13 pounds and still growing
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Location: Foster near Knoxville, TN
- Shelter/Rescue: Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster
Bitsy is a petite Lab mix puppy packed with energy and joy. She loves playing with other dogs, exploring, and showing off her zoomies. She’s good with kids over 8 and is always ready for an adventure. Her adult size is unknown, so her future family should be ready for a bit of a surprise as she grows.
👉 Meet Bitsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Claxton, GA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit their links, read the full bios, and reach out to Love of Littles Dog Rescue--SouthEast Area Foster through the Adopt-a-Pet pages to ask questions or start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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