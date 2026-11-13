Claxton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re an RN, CNA, or looking to get into dental care. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Claxton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient dialysis role where you’ll assess patients, run hemodialysis treatments, give meds, and help lead techs and LPNs. Good fit if you’re a newer RN (under 2 years nephrology) looking for strong training and a clear clinical advancement path.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners

Location: Claxton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Chairside dental assistant role with hands-on patient care, X-rays, and room setup. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health/vision, employer-paid dental and life insurance, scrub allowance, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Camellia Health & Rehab (CHSGa)

Location: Claxton, GA

Type: PRN / Part-time (Day shift)

Salary: $17.63–$18.68/hour + shift differentials; weekly pay

Hands-on CNA role in a non-profit, mission-driven rehab center, helping residents with daily care and mobility. Nice if you want flexible PRN hours, weekly pay, and a team that offers 401(k) with match and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles or upcoming openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.