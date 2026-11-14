⚠️ New curbside recycling & opt-out deadline for Recology customers

If you live in unincorporated Clatsop County and use Recology Western Oregon, you’re getting a new 90-gallon recycling cart for curbside pickup.

Key dates

Cart delivery: Week of Nov. 9, 2026 (underway)

Week of (underway) First pickup: Week of Nov. 30, 2026

Week of Schedule: Every other week on your regular garbage day

Every other week on your Monthly charge: $6 (suburban) or $7.41 (rural), added after cart delivery

(suburban) or (rural), added after cart delivery Opt-out deadline: Feb. 28, 2027 (end of mandatory 90-day trial)

All eligible customers must try the service for 90 days. During that time, the recycling fee is on your bill. If you don’t want to keep recycling service, you must request cart removal by Feb. 28, 2027 to go back to your garbage-only rate.

You can recycle paper, cardboard, plastic bottles/containers, and metal cans (empty, clean, dry). No glass or plastic bags in the cart.

Questions or to change service: contact Recology Western Oregon at 503-861-0578 or visit www.recology.com.