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🚨 Scam targeting Clatsop County permit applicants
🚨 Scam warning for Clatsop County permit applicants
Clatsop County is warning residents and businesses about a scam targeting people who have applied for permits.
Scammers are calling or emailing, pretending to be county staff, and asking for payment by wire transfer.
The county will NOT ask you to pay by wire transfer, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or other unusual methods. Official payments are only taken through approved county payment channels.
If you get a suspicious payment request:
- Do not send money
- Do not share personal or financial information
- Call the county department directly using a verified phone number
- Report the scam to local law enforcement and the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov
If you think you’ve already been targeted or paid:
- Contact your bank or financial institution immediately
- Report the incident as soon as possible
Clatsop County urges everyone to stay alert, especially if you’ve recently applied for a permit.
More Info: Scam Targeting Permit Applicants Using Wire Transf...
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