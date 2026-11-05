💰 New Seaside Opportunity Zone, Astoria extended to 2036

💰 New Opportunity Zone in Seaside, Astoria extended to 2036

Clatsop County has been picked for two federal Opportunity Zone designations that can help bring more private investment, jobs, and development to the area.

A new Opportunity Zone has been approved for a census tract in Seaside .

has been approved for a . The existing Astoria Opportunity Zone will be extended beyond its original end date of Dec. 31, 2028 , and now runs through Dec. 31, 2036 .

will be , and now runs through . These zones are part of Oregon’s Opportunity Zones 2.0 program and are on the state’s final list sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury for certification.

program and are on the state’s final list sent to the for certification. The new designations are scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027 and last through 2036.

Opportunity Zones are a federal program that offers tax incentives to encourage long‑term private investment in selected areas, supporting business growth, jobs, housing, and infrastructure.

You can see the final list of selected census tracts and an interactive map on Business Oregon’s Opportunity Zones webpage.