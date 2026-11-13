Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Angel Reese is back on the red carpet.

The Atlanta Dream star stepped out last night for one of her first A-list events following an exciting WNBA Finals run. The Dream fell just short of the title, dropping a tight Game 7 to the Golden State Valkyries. Still, the impact of the Bayou Barbie is undeniable across the A and the world.

In her first season in Atlanta, Angel was named the 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and was the first Dream player to win the honor. She also helped the team reach its first Finals since 2013. All eyes remain on the WNBA, from the dynamic play on the court to the influence of its women, whose talent, style and trends keep us taking notes.

Continuing to show how fashion and sports collide, Angel hit the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles. She’s no stranger to paparazzi or swanky events. Her red carpet résumé includes three Met Galas, two CFDA Awards, and the ESPYS, where she took home Best Breakthrough Athlete in 2023. She’s a pro at this point, and her outfit shows why.

Angel Reese Went All Black Everything At GQ Men Of The Year

Angel wore a strapless black corset dress with a sweetheart neckline and sheer mesh side panels that cinched her waist. Below the bodice, a draped skirt gathered at the hip and fell into an asymmetrical hem with a high thigh slit. Angel finished the look with a statement cocktail ring, a beaded black choker, and black ankle-strap sandals.

For glam, she slicked her hair into a long, sleek high ponytail. Babydoll rosy blush and a glossy pink lip kept her beauty soft against the black fit.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Gallery: Fierce Looks, Reimagined Menswear, & Black Suits Take Over The GQ Men Of The Year Red Carpet

Angel was one of several women who showed up in support of GQ Men of the Year. Some of our favorite Black girl stars and athletes mixed masculine and feminine vibes, each with her own take on menswear and fierce fashion.

Ayo Edebiri suited up in navy pinstripes, while Jordan Chiles paired a satin tie with barrel jeans. Halle Bailey wore Sergio Hudson croc leather, and Tracee Ellis Ross brought the color in orange Givenchy. Sports journalist Taylor Rooks and tennis star Sloane Stephens kept it classic in black.

With GQ Men of the Year, of course we have to talk about the men’s fashion we love. Black was the color of the night on both sides of the carpet. Miguel went head-to-toe black in a long duster, and supermodel Alton Mason wore a black suit with sharp, exaggerated shoulders. Shaboozey brought his Western style with a black cowboy hat. Anderson .Paak broke from the dark palette in cream pinstripes.

Keep swiping to see every look from GQ Men of the Year.