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FAA Cites Extraordinary Circumstances as Flights Across the Country Are Grounded

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, temporarily halting departures at airports across the United States.

The emergency order also affected Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), leaving travelers facing uncertainty as officials worked to address the situation.

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According to NBC10 Philadelphia, the FAA issued the order Friday afternoon, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns.

The agency instructed all aircraft operators to keep departing flights on the ground until further notice.

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Officials also indicated that air traffic controllers would handle inbound international flights individually.

What Caused the Nationwide Ground Stop?

Initial reports pointed to problems involving air traffic control communications and equipment.

Business Insider reported equipment outages involving several major airports, including Chicago O’Hare, Chicago Midway and Newark.

However, officials had not confirmed the full extent or precise cause of the nationwide disruption in initial reports.

The FAA issued the sweeping order as a precaution to protect passengers, crews and aircraft.

What Does This Mean for Philadelphia Travelers?

The nationwide ground stop included Philadelphia International Airport, one of the region’s busiest transportation hubs.

Travelers departing from Philadelphia could face significant delays as airlines adjust their schedules around the federal order.

A ground stop does not automatically mean airlines have canceled every affected flight. Instead, it temporarily prevents aircraft from departing.

Even after officials lift such restrictions, airlines may need additional time to restore normal operations. Passengers should check directly with their airlines before traveling to the airport. Travelers can also monitor the FAA’s official airport status website for updated information about delays and restrictions.

This remains a developing story. Additional details about the cause, duration and impact of the nationwide ground stop could emerge as officials provide updates.