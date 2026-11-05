Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

Body of Missing 10-Year-Old Jalayshia Alford Found in South Jersey

The search for 10-year-old Jalayshia Alford has ended in tragedy after authorities confirmed that her body was found in South Jersey.

According to KYW Newsradio, Alford’s remains were discovered Thursday in Lindenwold, New Jersey, several days after she was reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Alford was last seen on the morning of October 26 near her foster mother’s home on North Simpson Street, close to Haverford Avenue. She was reportedly wearing her school uniform when she disappeared.

Philadelphia police and the FBI joined efforts to locate the young girl, conducting searches and gathering evidence throughout the investigation. Investigators discovered bones in the Cobbs Creek Park area on Wednesday. However, authorities later determined the remains belonged to an animal and were unrelated to Alford’s disappearance.

Her remains were ultimately located in Lindenwold, approximately 40 miles from where she was last seen.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not yet been publicly disclosed. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine what happened.