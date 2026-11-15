Clarksville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or support roles, this is a good time to make a move.

Employer: Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center Location: Clarksville, TN (VCH Emergency Room – Sango)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

This role provides respiratory care across all ages in a busy ER setting. Good fit if you’re a Registered Respiratory Therapist (TN license) looking for a collaborative, academic health system with strong benefits.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Clarksville

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, helping residents regain function and independence under an integrated rehab model. Great if you want strong benefits, tuition help, and rehab-focused teamwork.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Clarksville

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on nursing role with med passes, wound care, supervising CNAs, and care planning in long-term care. Ideal for LPNs who want career growth, solid benefits, and a stable SNF setting.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3495

Location: 2315 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37043

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives & shift premiums

Support the pharmacy team with prescription processing and customer service while earning strong hourly pay and access to Walmart’s health, financial, and education benefits (including paid college programs).

Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Vanderbilt Hospital Clarksville

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Support CT/MRI technologists with patient prep, screening, transport, and phone coordination to keep imaging running smoothly. Good entry point if you have 1 year of experience, a HS diploma/GED, and want to grow in radiology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.