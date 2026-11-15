undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Clarksville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Clarksville’s service scene is busy right now, especially nights and personal care. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.
Overnight Closer (Member Services) – Part Time
- Employer: Glow Brands (Planet Fitness)
- Location: Clarksville, TN (Fort Campbell area)
- Type: Part-time, overnight (3rd shift)
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
Help close the gym each night, greet members, answer questions, give tours, and handle front desk tasks and deposits. Good fit if you’re 18+, reliable, like fitness, and don’t mind working overnights and being on your feet.
Barber / Stylist
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: In‑person
- Pay: From $100.00 per day
Hands‑on role doing barber and styling services, with options like color, extensions, lashes, makeup, and nails depending on your skills. Offers a flexible schedule and chances to help with front desk, retail sales, and mentoring.
Barber / Cosmetology Professional
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: In‑person
- Pay: From $25.47 per hour
Mix of barber and cosmetology work: cuts, color, threading, extensions, nails, makeup, and lashes. You’ll focus on client consultations, clean and safe service, and light front‑desk and retail support, with a flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the shop or gym has other roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.