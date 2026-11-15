Clarksville’s service scene is busy right now, especially nights and personal care. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Glow Brands (Planet Fitness)

Glow Brands (Planet Fitness) Location: Clarksville, TN (Fort Campbell area)

Clarksville, TN (Fort Campbell area) Type: Part-time, overnight (3rd shift)

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Help close the gym each night, greet members, answer questions, give tours, and handle front desk tasks and deposits. Good fit if you’re 18+, reliable, like fitness, and don’t mind working overnights and being on your feet.

Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Type: In‑person

In‑person Pay: From $100.00 per day

Hands‑on role doing barber and styling services, with options like color, extensions, lashes, makeup, and nails depending on your skills. Offers a flexible schedule and chances to help with front desk, retail sales, and mentoring.

Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Type: In‑person

In‑person Pay: From $25.47 per hour

Mix of barber and cosmetology work: cuts, color, threading, extensions, nails, makeup, and lashes. You’ll focus on client consultations, clean and safe service, and light front‑desk and retail support, with a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the shop or gym has other roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.