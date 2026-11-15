Clarksville’s food scene is busy and growing, from big-name chains to local favorites. Here are a few solid spots hiring right now if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Clarksville, TN (2166 Wilma Rudolph Blvd)

(2166 Wilma Rudolph Blvd) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run shifts, lead the team, and keep orders moving smoothly at a busy Domino’s location. You’ll handle everything from routing delivery drivers and taking orders to cash handling, opening/closing, and making sure the store is ready for the next day.

Employer: Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 + monthly car allowance + monthly bonus potential

Lead a high-volume, full-service Bar-B-Q restaurant with a focus on Southern hospitality and team development. This role is for experienced GMs who want to own the numbers, grow sales, and build a strong, long-term team with solid benefits from day one.

Employer: Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 + monthly car allowance + monthly bonus potential

Same General Manager opportunity as above, listed on a different site. Check this posting if you prefer applying through Indeed or want to see more details on benefits and requirements.

Employer: Old Glory Distilling Co.

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Join a locally owned distillery and restaurant, cooking in a busy, team-focused kitchen. Great fit if you enjoy making quality food, want to grow your skills, and like the idea of working where craft spirits and good food come together.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Clarksville’s hospitality jobs turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.