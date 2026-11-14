Clarksville’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like working around trucks, routes, and deliveries, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week guaranteed

Dedicated automotive freight for Toyota and Subaru with no-touch freight, home daily, and a Monday–Friday schedule (occasional Saturdays). Full-time, year-round work with medical, dental, vision, 6 paid holidays, and weekly direct deposit every Friday.

Employer: Vanguard Truck Centers

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on diesel repair role at a growing commercial truck center, with 401(k) + match, medical, PTO, training, and career advancement. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills and want to build a long-term diesel tech career.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Drive store vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical, dental, vision, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.