Clarksville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re new to warehouse work or ready to lead a team. Here are several local roles worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead an early-morning preload team at a Fortune Global 500 company. You’ll supervise safety, productivity, and training in a fast-paced warehouse setting, with chances to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Oversee dock operations and inventory at a data center for one of the world’s largest logistics companies. This role mixes hands-on warehouse work with leading a team, working with server racks, and using tech and tools every day.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–4pm, plus overtime as needed

Pay Range: $15.30 – $22.24 per hour (bonus/incentive eligible)

Great fit if you’re new to warehouse work and want steady weekday hours. You’ll pick orders, run a stand-up forklift, and help keep the facility clean and safe, with full benefits and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.