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🏭 Clarksville, TN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Clarksville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level shop work to advanced engineering. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these are worth a look.
Quality Inspector II
- Employer: EOTECH
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-site, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the final quality checkpoint for military-grade products, inspecting units for cosmetic, mechanical, and electronic issues. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of manufacturing quality experience and like detailed, process-driven work.
Energetic Materials Production Technician
- Employer: EOTECH
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Supports high-volume production of binary explosives in a lab/manufacturing setting, with a focus on safety, documentation, and meeting production targets. You’ll need to be U.S. citizen, able to obtain a Secret clearance, and comfortable working with hazardous materials.
Fabrication Associate
- Employer: Ferguson
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-site, Mon–Fri, 8-hour shift between 6:00am–4:00pm
- Pay: $20.46 – $35.39 per hour, bonus eligible
Set up and run machines for pipe fabrication, including cutting, measuring, and moving pipe in the yard. Great for someone with 0–2 years fabrication experience, strong math skills, and interest in learning machinery; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more.
Assembly Technician
- Employer: EOTECH
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-site, 9/80 schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role assembling optical equipment for military, law enforcement, and hunting customers. Good match if you have 1+ year manufacturing experience, can handle repetitive work, and like working with small hand tools.
Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: EOTECH
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-site, 9/80 schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role designing and improving equipment, layouts, CNC programs, and processes to boost production and quality. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and 5–7 years’ experience in machining, CAD/CAM, and process optimization.
Furnace Utility
- Employer: Everzinc
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Full-time, day shift 7am–7pm, 3 on / 3 off
- Pay: $21.00 per hour
You’ll charge, clean, and monitor furnaces, handle molten metal, run forklifts and other mobile equipment, and keep detailed production logs. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good manufacturing spots in Clarksville tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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