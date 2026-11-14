Clarksville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level shop work to advanced engineering. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: EOTECH

EOTECH Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Full-time, on-site, (every other Friday off) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the final quality checkpoint for military-grade products, inspecting units for cosmetic, mechanical, and electronic issues. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of manufacturing quality experience and like detailed, process-driven work.

Employer: EOTECH

EOTECH Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: Not listed

Supports high-volume production of binary explosives in a lab/manufacturing setting, with a focus on safety, documentation, and meeting production targets. You’ll need to be U.S. citizen, able to obtain a Secret clearance, and comfortable working with hazardous materials.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site, Mon–Fri, 8-hour shift between 6:00am–4:00pm

Full-time, on-site, Pay: $20.46 – $35.39 per hour, bonus eligible

Set up and run machines for pipe fabrication, including cutting, measuring, and moving pipe in the yard. Great for someone with 0–2 years fabrication experience, strong math skills, and interest in learning machinery; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: EOTECH

EOTECH Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, on-site, Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling optical equipment for military, law enforcement, and hunting customers. Good match if you have 1+ year manufacturing experience, can handle repetitive work, and like working with small hand tools.

Employer: EOTECH

EOTECH Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, on-site, Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role designing and improving equipment, layouts, CNC programs, and processes to boost production and quality. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and 5–7 years’ experience in machining, CAD/CAM, and process optimization.

Employer: Everzinc

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, day shift 7am–7pm, 3 on / 3 off

Full-time, Pay: $21.00 per hour

You’ll charge, clean, and monitor furnaces, handle molten metal, run forklifts and other mobile equipment, and keep detailed production logs. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good manufacturing spots in Clarksville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.