Clarksville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals, clinics, and private practices. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in healthcare.

Employer: Centerstone

Centerstone Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Part-time (PRN, night shift 7p–7a, at least 1 shift per pay period)

Pay: $15.00 – $21.00/hour

Support clients in a Walk-in Center and Crisis Stabilization Unit, doing safety checks, vitals, and de-escalation. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a mental health-related role and want hands-on crisis work with strong benefits for part-time staff.

Employer: Sango Hills Dental

Location: Clarksville (Sango), TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Join a growing private dental practice using modern tools like CEREC, digital X-rays, and 3D scanners. Great if you’re an RDA with radiology/X-ray certification who wants steady hours, PTO, 401(k) with match, and room to grow.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1 weekend day/month)

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Hospital-based PT role with about 90% acute care and 10% inpatient rehab, working with medically complex adult patients across ICU, step-down, and med-surg. Ideal if you want big-system benefits, day-one coverage, and strong interdisciplinary teamwork while building acute care skills.

Employer: Centerstone

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $87,000/year

Provide short-term, evidence-based therapy (8–12 sessions) to post‑9/11 veterans, service members, and their families. Best for independently licensed clinicians (LCSW, LPC-MHSP, or Psychologist) with PTSD and family/couples experience, plus access to strong benefits and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Clarksville are hiring steadily, and experience in any of these roles can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.