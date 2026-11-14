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👔 Clarksville, TN Management Jobs With Multiple Leadership Openings
Clarksville has some strong leadership roles open right now, from global engineering to hands-on retail and operations. If you’re ready to move up, these are worth a look.
Global Director of Engineering
- Employer: EverZinc
- Location: Clarksville, TN (global manufacturing scope)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact executive role leading all engineering across EverZinc’s global plants. You’ll set engineering strategy, drive capital projects, improve manufacturing performance, and partner closely with top leadership on growth, safety, and operational excellence.
(USA) Realty Project Coach
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37040 (home store, heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $110,000/year + bonus potential & stock eligibility
Lead store remodels, new stores, and special projects across the U.S. You’ll manage project timelines and budgets, supervise teams (mostly overnight work), and travel up to 80% of the time, with mileage and hotel covered for trips.
PT Preload Supervisor
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Part-time, permanent supervisor
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line leadership role in a fast-paced warehouse setting. You’ll supervise preload teams, focus on safety, accuracy, and productivity, and help train and develop employees—great if you want management experience with a Fortune Global 500 company.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good leadership roles don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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