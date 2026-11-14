Clarksville has some strong leadership roles open right now, from global engineering to hands-on retail and operations. If you’re ready to move up, these are worth a look.

Employer: EverZinc

EverZinc Location: Clarksville, TN (global manufacturing scope)

(global manufacturing scope) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact executive role leading all engineering across EverZinc’s global plants. You’ll set engineering strategy, drive capital projects, improve manufacturing performance, and partner closely with top leadership on growth, safety, and operational excellence.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37040 (home store, heavy travel)

(home store, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $110,000/year + bonus potential & stock eligibility

Lead store remodels, new stores, and special projects across the U.S. You’ll manage project timelines and budgets, supervise teams (mostly overnight work), and travel up to 80% of the time, with mileage and hotel covered for trips.

Employer: UPS

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Part-time, permanent supervisor

Salary: Not listed

Front-line leadership role in a fast-paced warehouse setting. You’ll supervise preload teams, focus on safety, accuracy, and productivity, and help train and develop employees—great if you want management experience with a Fortune Global 500 company.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good leadership roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.