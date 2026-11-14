Clarksville’s retail scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level and higher-earning sales roles. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle the register, and pitch in with stocking and light shop services (like wiper installs and battery tests). Bilingual candidates are encouraged, and there are solid benefits like 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision even for many part-timers.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #4469

Location: 2551 Whitfield Rd, Clarksville, TN 37040

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

+ possible hourly premiums and performance incentives Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Run the fuel station: assist customers, take payments, stock shelves, and keep the area clean. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time (company also mentions part-time options)

(company also mentions part-time options) Salary: Not listed (commission-based structure)

Help shoppers design their spaces and choose furniture in a low-pressure, team-focused showroom. Role is sales plus customer service, with commission potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Expected Earnings: ~$45,000 – $75,000 in first year (hourly advance + uncapped commissions; higher rate when serving as Keyholder)

Lead on the showroom floor—guide customers, drive sales, and mentor other team members. This is a good step up if you already have retail or commission sales experience, with strong benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO (including birthday and work anniversary), tuition help, and day-one employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and many promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.