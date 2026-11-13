Clarksville’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and home services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Optum / SunCrest Hospice (LHC Group)

Optum / Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,694 – $85,042 per year

You’ll grow hospice referrals by building relationships with doctors, hospitals, and other referral sources. Good fit if you’re strong at presentations, networking, and want your sales work to support patients and families at end of life.

Employer: nebben physical medicine

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour + commission

Run and grow the clinic’s weight loss program—consult with new patients, sell program packages, and support them through their journey. Great for someone who enjoys health and wellness, is comfortable selling, and wants commission on top of base pay.

Employer: CertaPro Painters of Clarksville–Hopkinsville

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000 base + 3% commission on eligible sales (example: about $51,000 at $300K in sales)

Meet with homeowners, create estimates, and guide them through their painting projects—no painting experience needed, training is paid. Comes with a company car, paid time off, free uniforms, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.