Clarksville has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready to work and don’t mind staying active.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4:00 pm–12:30 am

Evening custodial role focused on cleaning, sanitation, and hazardous waste handling in assigned areas. You’ll use motorized cleaning equipment, work on a team, and get access to SBM’s benefits package.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mobile role where you travel to customers and detail cars inside and out. Great fit if you already have your own detailing gear, like working on your own, and enjoy making vehicles look brand new.

Employer: GCE – Global Connections to Employment

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Shift leader / driving role (day and night shifts)

(day and night shifts) Pay: Not listed

Lead a custodial team while also pitching in on cleaning tasks for government and commercial sites. This is a good step up if you have 2+ years custodial experience and 1+ year in a lead role, plus a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or shift options make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.