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🍽️ Clarksville TN Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings
Clarksville’s food and fun scene is growing fast, with new venues and steady local spots hiring right now. If you like people, a busy shift, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.
Bartender – Full-Time
- Employer: The Golf House Co.
- Location: Clarksville, TN (indoor golf & entertainment venue)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $7.25 – $30.00 per hour (hourly + tips)
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, growth reviews
Upscale, indoor golf spot with a full bar and a relaxed clubhouse vibe. You’ll craft cocktails, chat with guests, keep the bar sharp, and help shape the standards of a brand-new local business.
Team Member – Service/Cashier
- Employer: Tim Short Mitsubishi
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour
Front-counter and kitchen role where you greet guests, take orders, handle the register, and help with basic food prep. Good fit if you’ve done restaurant, café, or fast-food work and like staying busy and on your feet.
Part-Time Scoreboard Operator – Ford Ice Center
- Employer: Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment / Nashville Predators
- Location: Ford Ice Center, Clarksville, TN
- Type: Part-time
Great side gig if you love hockey and live events. You’ll run the scoreboard, track goals and stats, work closely with officials, and help keep games on time in a loud, high-energy rink.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name hits the top of the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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