Clarksville’s food and fun scene is growing fast, with new venues and steady local spots hiring right now. If you like people, a busy shift, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Golf House Co.

The Location: Clarksville, TN (indoor golf & entertainment venue)

(indoor golf & entertainment venue) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $7.25 – $30.00 per hour (hourly + tips)

(hourly + tips) Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, growth reviews

Upscale, indoor golf spot with a full bar and a relaxed clubhouse vibe. You’ll craft cocktails, chat with guests, keep the bar sharp, and help shape the standards of a brand-new local business.

Employer: Tim Short Mitsubishi

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour

Front-counter and kitchen role where you greet guests, take orders, handle the register, and help with basic food prep. Good fit if you’ve done restaurant, café, or fast-food work and like staying busy and on your feet.

Employer: Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment / Nashville Predators

Location: Ford Ice Center, Clarksville, TN

Type: Part-time

Great side gig if you love hockey and live events. You’ll run the scoreboard, track goals and stats, work closely with officials, and help keep games on time in a loud, high-energy rink.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name hits the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.