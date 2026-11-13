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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Clarksville Right Now
Clarksville neighbors are giving away some useful free items today. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.
Free Uggs & Nike Air Force Shoes (Size 7)
Item: Free shoes – Ugg boots and Nike Air Force
Details:
- Condition: Used – fair, a bit beaten up
- Size: Women’s 7
- Poster says they’re just sitting in the closet and will be thrown away if no one takes them within an hour.
Location: Clarksville, TN (exact address via poster)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free Wood to Cut – 8 Trees Worth
Item: Free wood from about 8 cut trees
Details:
- You can take the wood for free, but you must cut it yourself.
- Wood is behind the owner’s house.
- You’ll need a 4x4 vehicle to drive through the yard to reach it.
- The poster asks that you text in advance before coming.
Location: Dotsonville / C&D Market, Clarksville, TN
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Rustic Wooden Coffee Table
Item: Black rustic wooden coffee table with lower shelf
Details:
- Style: Rustic, black finish
- Features: Lower shelf for storage or decor
- Condition: Described as heavy, nice, and sturdy
- Originally bought at Ashley’s (Ashley Furniture)
Location: Kenwood, Clarksville, TN
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Clarksville tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.