Clarksville neighbors are giving away some useful free items today. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.

Item: Free shoes – Ugg boots and Nike Air Force

Details:

Condition: Used – fair, a bit beaten up

Used – fair, a bit beaten up Size: Women’s 7

Poster says they’re just sitting in the closet and will be thrown away if no one takes them within an hour.

Location: Clarksville, TN (exact address via poster)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Free wood from about 8 cut trees

Details:

You can take the wood for free, but you must cut it yourself .

. Wood is behind the owner’s house .

. You’ll need a 4x4 vehicle to drive through the yard to reach it.

to drive through the yard to reach it. The poster asks that you text in advance before coming.

Location: Dotsonville / C&D Market, Clarksville, TN

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black rustic wooden coffee table with lower shelf

Details:

Style: Rustic, black finish

Rustic, black finish Features: Lower shelf for storage or decor

Lower shelf for storage or decor Condition: Described as heavy, nice, and sturdy

Described as Originally bought at Ashley’s (Ashley Furniture)

Location: Kenwood, Clarksville, TN

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Clarksville tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.