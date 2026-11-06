🏥 Clarksville, TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Clarksville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside nursing to imaging and home care. Whether you want steady local work or a high‑pay travel contract, there’s something here to fit your schedule.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Clarksville, TN (Clay Lewis Rd clinic)

(Clay Lewis Rd clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This RN role focuses on Peritoneal Dialysis and patient education so people can do treatments safely at home. Monday–Friday, 8‑hour days with weekends and holidays off, plus full benefits and paid training.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full‑scope anesthesia care from pre‑op assessment through recovery, working closely with surgeons and anesthesia teams. Good fit if you want a high‑responsibility OR role with strong clinical autonomy.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Clarksville

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: PRN / Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Work PRN in a 120‑bed skilled nursing facility, providing meds, wound care, and supervising CNAs. Nice option if you want flexible shifts, strong benefits for eligible staff, and long‑term care experience.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10‑hour nights

40 hrs/week, Salary: $2,053 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

13‑week travel assignment doing vascular/ECHO studies with guaranteed hours and day‑one medical benefits. Great for allied pros who want night shift work and full travel perks.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Local contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10‑hour nights

40 hrs/week, Salary: $48–$52 per hour

Same vascular/ECHO focus but as a local contract, so you can stay home while earning strong hourly pay. Includes access to Host’s benefits and support without full travel relocation.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Clarksville

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend clinical knowledge and medical records management in a skilled nursing setting, also serving as the facility’s Compliance Liaison. Good for someone who likes organization, regulations, and behind‑the‑scenes impact.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour nights

40 hrs/week, Salary: $2,026 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

General/vascular ultrasound travel role with day‑one medical, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement. Ideal if you want strong support from a traveler‑focused agency and night shifts.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour shifts

40 hrs/week, 8‑hour shifts Salary: $2,295 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Ultrasound tech assignment with a nurse‑founded agency that focuses on clear pay and weekly direct deposit. Good pick if you want a higher weekly rate and simple, transparent contracts.

Employer: STAR Physical Therapy

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support physical therapists with treatments, exercises, and light front‑desk work in an outpatient clinic. Great entry point if you’re thinking about PT or allied health school and want hands‑on experience.

Employer: The Youth Academy LLC

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Varies by role

Varies by role Salary: $19–$50 per hour

Multiple roles working with kids in behavioral health, from entry‑level techs to analysts and therapists. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and professional development help for those building a career in pediatrics/behavior.

Employer: FirstLight Home Care

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time, as‑needed

Salary: From $20 per hour

Pick up as‑needed home care shifts covering call‑outs and last‑minute needs—perfect if you want extra income without guaranteed hours. You’ll help seniors with daily tasks, companionship, and personal care in their homes.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Clarksville healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.