🏭 Clarksville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Clarksville’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and they’re hiring across different skill levels. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: OEM Tube Assemblies

OEM Tube Assemblies Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri 5:45 am–2:15 pm , rotating Sat)

Full-time, (Mon–Fri , rotating Sat) Pay: Not listed (includes 3-, 6-, 12-month raises in first year)

Work with copper tubing, read work instructions, and run machines in a clean, organized production area. Good fit if you can stand all shift, lift up to 50 lbs, and want regular hours plus built-in pay increases.

Employer: Florim USA – Tile Industry

Location: Clarksville, TN 37040

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Maintain and repair production equipment, including motors, conveyors, and some automated/robotic systems at a large tile plant. Great for someone with a technical certificate and 1+ year of industrial maintenance who wants solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, PTO).

Employer: FedEx (Federal Express Corporation)

(Federal Express Corporation) Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.75–$18.25 per hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Good option if you want short shifts (3–6 hours), physical work, and strong perks like tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, and health benefits after a short wait.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; these kinds of jobs in Clarksville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.