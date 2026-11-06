🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Clarksville

Clarksville has a couple of wonderful dogs looking for new homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting for you.

Breed: Husky (mix)

Husky (mix) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: White with black

Adoption fee: $30

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Clarksville, TN)

Polar is a young Husky mix with striking white-and-black coloring. As a Husky-type dog, he’ll likely enjoy activity, mental games, and time with his people. His low adoption fee makes him a great option for someone ready to give a young dog a fresh start.

For details about his personality, training, and any vet history, please contact his current owner through Adopt-a-Pet.

👉 Meet Polar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, reach out via the contact info on his listing under For Adoption By Private Owner (Clarksville, TN).

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback

Age: Adult (about 7 years old)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Clarksville, TN)

House-trained: Yes (house broken)

Cliff is a 7-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback who still has plenty of energy. His owners say he:

Is house broken

Is obedient and very smart

and Understands commands and is good on a leash

and is Loves to be around people and is a gentle giant

Cliff needs more space to run than his current family can provide, so he’d do best with a yard or an active home where he can stretch those long legs.

👉 Meet Cliff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact his current owner through the listing under For Adoption By Private Owner (Clarksville, TN).

If you’re in or near Clarksville, TN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.