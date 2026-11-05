🏗️ Clarksville, TN Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings

Clarksville’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled engineers and survey pros are in demand. If you like being out on job sites and seeing projects come to life, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

JE Dunn Construction Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role with a major national contractor, working on site to support scheduling, safety, quality, and self-perform carpentry work. Good fit if you have 2+ years of construction experience and a degree in construction management, engineering, or similar and want a path toward Senior Project Engineer or Superintendent.

Employer: TN-Surveying / Byrd Surveying

Location: Clarksville, TN (also supports Murfreesboro)

(also supports Murfreesboro) Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $80,000/year

Lead field crews on boundary, topo, and construction stakeout work using modern GPS and robotic total stations. Great for someone who can read civil plans, manage a crew, and wants top industry wages plus 401(k), health, dental, and vision.

Employer: ROI – Workforce as a Service (WaaS)

Location: Clarksville, TN (100% onsite)

Type: Contract (12–18 months)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Project Start Date: February 1, 2027 (mobilization ASAP)

Field-focused role on a large mission-critical facility and substation, working directly with contractors to inspect, test, and troubleshoot medium-voltage systems (high-voltage substation experience is a big plus). Ideal if you have 5+ years in electrical construction/commissioning and like solving problems in the field, not sitting in an office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Clarksville’s construction and engineering scene is only getting busier.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.