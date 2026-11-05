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🏗️ Clarksville, TN Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings
Clarksville’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled engineers and survey pros are in demand. If you like being out on job sites and seeing projects come to life, these roles are worth a look.
Project Engineer – Carpentry Self Perform
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role with a major national contractor, working on site to support scheduling, safety, quality, and self-perform carpentry work. Good fit if you have 2+ years of construction experience and a degree in construction management, engineering, or similar and want a path toward Senior Project Engineer or Superintendent.
Lead Surveying Technician (Party Chief)
- Employer: TN-Surveying / Byrd Surveying
- Location: Clarksville, TN (also supports Murfreesboro)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: From $80,000/year
Lead field crews on boundary, topo, and construction stakeout work using modern GPS and robotic total stations. Great for someone who can read civil plans, manage a crew, and wants top industry wages plus 401(k), health, dental, and vision.
Electrical Field Engineer / QA-QC – Medium Voltage
- Employer: ROI – Workforce as a Service (WaaS)
- Location: Clarksville, TN (100% onsite)
- Type: Contract (12–18 months)
- Salary: Not listed
- Project Start Date: February 1, 2027 (mobilization ASAP)
Field-focused role on a large mission-critical facility and substation, working directly with contractors to inspect, test, and troubleshoot medium-voltage systems (high-voltage substation experience is a big plus). Ideal if you have 5+ years in electrical construction/commissioning and like solving problems in the field, not sitting in an office.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Clarksville’s construction and engineering scene is only getting busier.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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