🚧 Nov. 10 Greenwood Ave water outage & lane closure

🚧 Greenwood Ave water outage & lane closure Nov. 10

Clarksville Gas & Water will shut off water on Tuesday, November 10 at 6 p.m. for fire hydrant and valve replacement.

Water outage / low pressure areas:

Greenwood Avenue from Madison Street to Washington Street

from Madison Street from 1002 Madison Street to Greenwood Avenue

from East Greenwood Avenue

Traffic changes:

The outer northbound lane of Greenwood Avenue will be closed from Tyler Street to Madison Street .

will be closed from . Westbound traffic in the outer lane will shift to the inner westbound lane.

Work is expected to be done, water service restored, and the lane reopened by about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11.

If you live or work in this area, plan for the evening water outage (fill containers ahead of time) and allow extra travel time. Drivers should slow down, watch for workers and equipment, and follow posted signs or use another route.