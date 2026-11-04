🚧 Clarksville construction jobs with multiple painting roles

Clarksville’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for painters and prep pros. If you like steady hours, 3‑day weekends, and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Top Coat Painting

Top Coat Painting Location: Clarksville, TN (Fort Campbell area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$31+/hour , production-based, never less than $20/hr (first 2 weeks at $22/hr )

, production-based, never less than (first 2 weeks at ) Schedule: Mon–Thu, 10-hour days (3-day weekends)

Full-time crew for a two-building federal interior repaint, with long-term, steady work. Open roles include spray helper and doors & trim painters, with weekly pay that rewards speed and quality.

Employer: Top Coat Painting

Top Coat Painting Location: Clarksville, TN (Fort Campbell area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour + $500 bonus per building you stay through to completion

+ you stay through to completion Schedule: Mon–Thu, 10-hour days (3-day weekends)

Prep roles on the same two-building federal repaint, with long-term work. Prep Techs handle drywall patching and caulking; Prep Helpers focus on masking and protection—no experience needed if you’re careful and reliable.

Employer: Top Coat Painting

Top Coat Painting Location: Clarksville, TN (Fort Campbell area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$30/hour + up to $2,500 per building in completion and early-finish bonuses

+ up to in completion and early-finish bonuses Schedule: Mon–Thu, 10-hour days (3-day weekends)

Working foreman role leading a 7-person crew on a federal interior repaint. You’ll run daily operations, handle safety and paperwork, and still paint alongside the team, with bonuses for clean, on-time jobs.

Employer: Top Coat Painting

Top Coat Painting Location: Clarksville, TN (Fort Campbell area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$34+/hour (production pay + $2/hr lead premium , $22/hr guaranteed )

(production pay + , ) Schedule: Mon–Thu, 10-hour days (3-day weekends)

Lead sprayer spot on a federal project, running a Graco airless rig with a dedicated helper. Long-term work, no cap on earnings, and strong pay if you can hit or beat target pace.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: Clarksville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$165,165/year (range depends on experience and certifications)

Collision refinish tech role with a large national shop network. You’ll handle color matching, blending, and full refinish work, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh—Clarksville trades jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.