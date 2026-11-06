🚧 River Hill pathways closing for 6‑month sewer upgrade in 2027

🚧 Sewer upgrade will close key River Hill pathways for 6 months

A sanitary sewer upgrade tied to the Oxford Hills Senior Living Community will temporarily close several Village of River Hill pathways.

Work is now expected to start in January 2027 (revised from November 2026) and take about six months. Construction will generally run weekdays, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., with some possible weekend work.

Closures will affect:

The pathway from River Hill High School to Summer Sky Path

to Pathways starting near Indian Summer Drive & Summer Sky Path

Play Area RH25, which will be closed during construction

Detours will route walkers and cyclists to sidewalks along Linden Linthicum Lane, Indian Summer Drive, and Distant Thunder Trail.

For safety, there will be jersey barriers at both ends of closed paths and 6-foot chain-link fencing around equipment and work areas. The work is not expected to affect sewer or plumbing service to nearby homes.

Questions? Email Jason Erb, senior director of development, at Jason.Erb@erickson.com. Updates will appear in The Villager and on the Village of River Hill website.