Clarksville retail is busy right now—big brands are hiring and offering solid perks, even for entry-level roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you keep lines moving and help customers leave happy. Comes with flexible schedules, health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store—sales, staffing, and customer experience—for a growing value retail chain. Good fit if you have 3–5 years store management experience and want competitive pay, health & dental, paid vacation, 401(k), paid training, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1476

Location: 1351 Veterans Pkwy, Clarksville, IN 47129

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $15 – $28/hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

Shifts: Opening, Morning

Work in the fashion area of the store, helping customers with clothing and keeping the department stocked and organized. Role includes performance incentives, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and 100% paid education programs through Live Better U.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.