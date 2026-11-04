🏥 Clarksville, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple PRN & RN Roles

Clarksville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with rehab hospitals and senior communities both hiring. If you’re in nursing or therapy and want flexibility or growth, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: PRN / Full-time status listed

Salary: Not listed

This role plans regular and modified diets, visits and counsels patients of all ages, and supports hospital and community nutrition education. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and a supportive leadership team.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: PRN / Full-time status listed

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct speech therapy to a diverse inpatient population and help grow the program across facilities. Ideal if you have (or want) inpatient hospital experience and need a flexible PRN schedule.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: PRN / Full-time status listed

Salary: Not listed

Work under a PT to deliver hands-on rehab care and help shape therapy services across multiple facilities. Great if you want varied caseloads, rotating shifts, and the chance to learn in an acute rehab setting.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: PRN Days / Full-time status listed

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift PRN role helping patients regain independence through tailored OT treatment plans. Good match if you’re a licensed OTA with BLS who wants daytime flexibility and experience across different PAM Health facilities.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: PRN / Full-time status listed

Salary: Not listed

Provide OT for patients with neurological, orthopedic, and complex medical needs in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Standout perk: CEU reimbursement for eligible PRN staff, plus exposure to advanced rehab techniques.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana South Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift RN role on an inpatient rehab unit, handling full-spectrum patient care, teaching, and discharge planning. Comes with medical/dental/vision, referral bonuses up to $3,000 per hire, and strong promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Riverwalk Village (home base)

Location: Clarksville, IN (also treating at Rosewalk Village Indy & Community Nursing & Rehab)

(also treating at Rosewalk Village Indy & Community Nursing & Rehab) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve mainly long-term care residents, using your PTA skills to support both physical and emotional well-being. Highlights include a 9‑month mentorship program, strong career growth paths, and a wide range of benefits and discounts.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Riverview Village

Location: Clarksville, IN

Type: Not listed (RN role, on‑call required)

Not listed (RN role, on‑call required) Salary: Not listed

Dual role as Infection Preventionist and Staff Development Coordinator, leading infection control and training new and current staff. Good for an RN who loves education, data tracking, and leadership, with access to tuition help, mentorship, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same site or system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.