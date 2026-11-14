Clarksville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both inside the hospital and out on the road. If you’re in patient care and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Regional Medical Center

Johnson Regional Medical Center Location: Clarksville, AR

Type: PRN (as needed), Hospital-based

Salary: Not listed

Work in Same Day Surgery, OR, PACU, and Endoscopy as a circulating nurse and patient advocate. Great fit if you like fast-paced surgical work, using your BLS, ACLS, and PALS skills, and want flexible PRN hours while staying in one facility.

Employer: Johnson Regional Medical Center

Johnson Regional Medical Center Location: Clarksville, AR

Type: Full-time, Weekdays

Salary: Not listed

Support the Med/Surg unit with daily patient care, vitals, and helping with admissions, transfers, and discharges. Good role if you have CNA training (or PCT experience), like steady weekday hours, and want to grow your skills in a hospital setting.

Employer: APPS Paramedical Arkansas

Location: Clarksville & Russellville, AR (on the road)

Type: Independent contractor, Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $30–$35 per hour

Travel to homes and businesses to collect blood and urine specimens, vitals, EKGs, and medical histories for insurance exams. Ideal if you have 1+ year phlebotomy experience (200+ draws), a tablet, printer, and want to set your own schedule and income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or contact info so you can ask about other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.