🏥 Clarksville AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings, $14–$20/hr

Clarksville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from dental offices to community care. If you want steady hours and work that helps people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Arkansas River Valley Dentistry

Arkansas River Valley Dentistry Location: Clarksville, AR

Type: Full-time (4-day workweek, rotating Mon–Thu / Tue–Fri)

(4-day workweek, rotating Mon–Thu / Tue–Fri) Pay: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

Support two dentists with chairside assisting, x-rays, room setup, and sterilization. This privately owned practice offers competitive pay, bonuses, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) match, medical and dental benefits, plus a 4-day weekend every other weekend.

Employer: Arkansas River Valley Dentistry

Arkansas River Valley Dentistry Location: Clarksville, AR

Type: Full-time (about 32–38 hours per week )

(about ) Pay: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

No dental experience needed—get paid on-the-job training while you learn chairside assisting, sterilization, and patient care. Good fit if you’re reliable, eager to learn, and want a long-term career with 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Birch Tree Communities, Inc.

Location: Clarksville, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.21 per hour (higher with related experience)

Work with the dietary team to help plan menus, follow special diets, keep the kitchen clean, and support nutrition groups for members. Part-time staff can get dental, vision, 401(k) double match up to 4%, and supplemental insurance options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.