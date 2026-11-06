🚌 Clarkston, WA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Clarkston’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.

Employer: BookSmith Business Services, Inc.

BookSmith Business Services, Inc. Location: Clarkston, WA (terminal in Lewiston, ID)

(terminal in Lewiston, ID) Type: Full-time (some part-time available)

(some part-time available) Pay: $160–$175 per day (based on experience) + up to $80 weekly bonus , $450 sign-on bonus , overtime for 6th day

(based on experience) + up to , , overtime for 6th day Perks: Weekly pay, health/dental/vision, life insurance, paid training, PTO and paid holidays after tenure

Weekly pay, health/dental/vision, life insurance, paid training, PTO and paid holidays after tenure Why it’s worth a look: No CDL needed, just a clean license and good driving record. You’ll run local routes, work mostly on your own, and stay active loading/unloading packages.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Clarkston, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.20–$37.27 per hour ; if doing linehaul, $0.7377–$0.8539 per mile plus fixed pay for certain tasks

; if doing linehaul, plus fixed pay for certain tasks Perks: Health, vision, dental, disability, EAP, paid sick/personal time, 401(k) , bonus potential, tuition help, adoption assistance, 2 weeks paid parental leave , bereavement, employee discounts, 8 paid holidays and vacation that grows with service

Health, vision, dental, disability, EAP, paid sick/personal time, , bonus potential, tuition help, adoption assistance, , bereavement, employee discounts, and vacation that grows with service Why it’s worth a look: Great hourly rate for experienced Class A CDL drivers with endorsements. Mix of local pick-up/delivery, dock work, and customer contact, with big-company benefits.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Clarkston, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.26–$32.47 per hour

Perks: Health, vision, dental, disability, EAP, paid sick/personal time, 401(k) , bonus potential, tuition help, adoption assistance, 2 weeks paid parental leave , bereavement, employee discounts, 8 paid holidays and vacation that grows with service

Health, vision, dental, disability, EAP, paid sick/personal time, , bonus potential, tuition help, adoption assistance, , bereavement, employee discounts, and vacation that grows with service Why it’s worth a look: Good path if you have or are working on your Class A CDL/CLP and want to learn tractor-trailer work. You’ll get paid to build skills on the dock and on the road.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.