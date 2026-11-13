Healthcare clinics in Village of Clarkston, MI are busy and growing, which means solid openings for both clinical and front-desk pros right now.

Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group / Trinity Health MI

Trinity Health IHA Medical Group / Location: Clarkston, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work hands-on with patients in a primary care setting—room patients, take vitals, assist with exams and procedures, give meds and tests as directed, and help with care coordination. Great fit if you have a High School Diploma/GED plus an MA program, EMT, Paramedic, or Athletic Trainer background, and want day-one benefits and room to grow in a large Southeast Michigan health system.

Employer: Michigan Institute Of Urology

Location: Clarkston, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role where you’re the friendly face of the clinic—greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, checking patients in and out, and handling co-pays and balances. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of customer service (medical office a plus), strong computer skills, and want a busy, patient-focused office job without direct clinical care.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.