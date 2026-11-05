🏥 Village of Clarkston Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Clarkston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on home care to fast-paced hospital work. Here are a couple of solid local roles if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Advanced Care AFC Home

Advanced Care AFC Home Location: Clarkston, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.50 – $16.50 per hour

Work mainly 10pm–6am caring for elderly residents in a group home setting. You’ll help with daily living, dementia care, meds, and keeping folks safe and comfortable—great if you love a quieter night shift and building close bonds with residents.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Clarkston, MI

Type: Part-time (about 48 hours per pay period )

(about ) Schedule: Typical shift 11:00am – 11:30pm , weekends required , no on-call

Typical shift , , no on-call Pay: Not listed

Support nurses and doctors in a busy ER with direct patient care, IVs, wound care, monitoring, and room turnover. You’ll need a high school diploma, BLS, and either 6+ months patient care experience or training like EMT/Paramedic/MA/CNA or nursing student with first Med/Surg done.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Clarkston open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.