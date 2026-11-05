🛒 Village of Clarkston Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Clarkston’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of big brands and mission-driven shops hiring. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Clarkston, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.16 – $48.56 per hour

Step into a fast-track program to become a full Store Manager, learning both the front-end and pharmacy side of the business. This role is great if you have solid retail management experience and want structured training, leadership coaching, and a clear path to running your own store.

Employer: The Salvation Army North & Central Illinois Division

Location: Clarkston, MI

Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)

Pay: $13.73 – $15.73 per hour

Help turn donations into support for local programs while building your retail skills. You’ll run the register, restock and organize the sales floor, and keep the store welcoming for shoppers and donors, with paid training and an employee discount included.

Employer: The UPS Store (UPS)

Location: Clarkston, MI

Type: In-person, customer service / retail

In-person, customer service / retail Pay: Starting at $16.00 per hour

Busy, hands-on role helping customers with shipping, packaging, printing, and returns (including Amazon and Happy Returns). Expect a steady schedule (weekdays 12–7 pm, weekends 10 am–3 pm) and lots of face-to-face customer interaction in a fast-paced shop.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local spots don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.