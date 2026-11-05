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🛒 Village of Clarkston Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Clarkston’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of big brands and mission-driven shops hiring. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.
Store Manager Unassigned – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.16 – $48.56 per hour
Step into a fast-track program to become a full Store Manager, learning both the front-end and pharmacy side of the business. This role is great if you have solid retail management experience and want structured training, leadership coaching, and a clear path to running your own store.
Part-Time Retail Sales Associate – The Salvation Army Thrift Store
- Employer: The Salvation Army North & Central Illinois Division
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)
- Pay: $13.73 – $15.73 per hour
Help turn donations into support for local programs while building your retail skills. You’ll run the register, restock and organize the sales floor, and keep the store welcoming for shoppers and donors, with paid training and an employee discount included.
Retail Associate / Customer Service – The UPS Store Clarkston
- Employer: The UPS Store (UPS)
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Type: In-person, customer service / retail
- Pay: Starting at $16.00 per hour
Busy, hands-on role helping customers with shipping, packaging, printing, and returns (including Amazon and Happy Returns). Expect a steady schedule (weekdays 12–7 pm, weekends 10 am–3 pm) and lots of face-to-face customer interaction in a fast-paced shop.
If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local spots don’t stay open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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