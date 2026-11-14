Clarksdale’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for leadership and customer-facing roles. If you like working with people and keeping a store running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Impact RTO Holdings (Rent-A-Center)

Impact RTO Holdings (Rent-A-Center) Location: Clarksdale, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hour (higher pay for bilingual candidates) + monthly profit sharing

Step into a leadership track role where you help run the store day-to-day and get groomed for Store Manager. Every Sunday off, a steady 5-day workweek, plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), and more) make this a solid long-term move.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #707

Location: 1000 S State St, Clarksdale, MS 38614

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the deli/bakery team, keep food fresh and safe, and help customers at the counter. This role comes with strong Walmart benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) plus Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1032 N State St, Clarksdale, MS 38614

Type: Full-time

Help run daily store operations, support and train associates, and keep shelves stocked and organized. This is a good fit if you like a fast-paced, hands-on retail role with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.