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🏥 Clarksdale Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Travel Pay
Clarksdale’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local clinic work and high‑paying travel contracts. If you’re in medical support or therapy, there’s real money and steady hours on the table.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)
- Employer: Aaron E. Henry Community Health Center
- Location: Clarksdale, MS (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $19.00 per hour
Hands-on clinic role where you’ll take vitals, draw labs, prep patients for exams and procedures, handle referrals, and help with immunization reports and logs. Solid benefits package with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, disability insurance, and free parking.
Travel Physical Therapist – Rehab – $2,717/week
- Employer: SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING
- Location: Clarksdale, MS
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract
- Pay: Estimated $2,717 per week (40 hrs, 5x8 day shifts)
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Shift: Days, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Start Date: 11/09/2026
Travel PT rehab assignment with guaranteed 40 hours per week and daytime schedule. Comes with 401(k) with up to 5% match, day‑one medical/dental/vision, life and disability coverage, weekly pay, CEU and license reimbursement, referral bonuses, and more.
Physical Therapist – Rehab – Travel Contract
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Clarksdale, MS
- Type: Contract, Travel
- Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,321
- Estimated Weekly Stipend: $1,267
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Shift: 5x8 Days
- Start Date: 11/09/2026
Travel PT role focused on rehab, working closely with patients to build and track personalized care plans. Offers a robust medical benefits package, dental and vision, commuter benefits, 401(k), flexible spending, referral bonuses, ongoing training, and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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