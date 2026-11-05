🏥 Clarksdale Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Travel Pay

Clarksdale’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local clinic work and high‑paying travel contracts. If you’re in medical support or therapy, there’s real money and steady hours on the table.

Employer: Aaron E. Henry Community Health Center

Aaron E. Henry Community Health Center Location: Clarksdale, MS (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $19.00 per hour

Hands-on clinic role where you’ll take vitals, draw labs, prep patients for exams and procedures, handle referrals, and help with immunization reports and logs. Solid benefits package with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, disability insurance, and free parking.

Employer: SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING

SYNERGY MEDICAL STAFFING Location: Clarksdale, MS

Type: Full-time, Travel contract

Pay: Estimated $2,717 per week (40 hrs, 5x8 day shifts)

(40 hrs, 5x8 day shifts) Duration: 13 weeks

Shift: Days, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Start Date: 11/09/2026

Travel PT rehab assignment with guaranteed 40 hours per week and daytime schedule. Comes with 401(k) with up to 5% match, day‑one medical/dental/vision, life and disability coverage, weekly pay, CEU and license reimbursement, referral bonuses, and more.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Clarksdale, MS

Type: Contract, Travel

Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,321

Estimated Weekly Stipend: $1,267

Duration: 13 weeks

Shift: 5x8 Days

Start Date: 11/09/2026

Travel PT role focused on rehab, working closely with patients to build and track personalized care plans. Offers a robust medical benefits package, dental and vision, commuter benefits, 401(k), flexible spending, referral bonuses, ongoing training, and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.