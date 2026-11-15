Clarksburg’s tech scene is small but mighty, with several cleared IT roles tied to federal work. If you’ve got the skills and a security clearance, there’s solid opportunity here.

Employer: TMC Technologies

TMC Technologies Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret and U.S. Citizenship required

and required Salary: Not listed

Support a Federal client by modernizing and automating enterprise infrastructure. You’ll work with AWS, Linux, scripting, and tools like Ansible/Chef/Puppet, so this is a strong fit if you have 6+ years DevOps experience and want hands-on cloud and security work.

Employer: MorphWorks / Arrowpoint

Location: On-site at FBI CJIS, Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Top Secret , U.S. Citizenship , no dual citizenship

, , no dual citizenship Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly for folks with 2+ years in IT/business analysis who want to work in a SAFe Agile environment. You’ll help turn FBI business needs into user stories, use Jira/Confluence, and sit between stakeholders and dev teams.

Employer: MorphWorks / Arrowpoint

Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Top Secret , U.S. Citizenship , no dual citizenship

, , no dual citizenship Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading data integration for an FBI contract, ideal if you have 6+ years in ETL and integration. You’ll design vendor solutions, work with SOAP/REST, PL/SQL/T-SQL, Java/Python/C#/.NET, and mentor junior staff.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—cleared roles can move fast. Click through, double-check requirements, and get your resume in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.