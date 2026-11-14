Clarksburg has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from farm retail to tech sales to healthcare. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep key sales areas (endcaps, clothing, power panels) looking sharp while delivering “Legendary Service.” This is a good fit if you have retail or farm/ranch/pet experience and want a hands-on leadership role that mixes customer service with physical, active work.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$24.60/hour base + commission (target $9,360/year)

Be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while working toward clear sales and service goals. This role offers hourly pay plus commission, tech perks (like discounted services), and room to grow if you enjoy a fast-paced, goal-driven environment.

Employer: Community Care of West Virginia, Inc.

Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the front counter of a busy pharmacy, greeting patients, handling payments, answering phones, and helping keep the workspace organized and HIPAA-compliant. This is a good entry point into healthcare with strong benefits (PTO, holidays, health insurance, 401(k), and more) and only requires progress toward a high school diploma or GED.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.