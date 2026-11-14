Clarksburg’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping patients and keeping things organized, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Community Care of West Virginia

Community Care of West Virginia Location: Clarksburg, WV 26301

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a medical clinic: answer phones, schedule visits, check patients in and out, verify insurance, and handle co-pays. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), HRA, and even discounted college tuition at West Virginia Wesleyan for you and family.

Employer: USC Healthy Minds / WVU Medicine

Location: 6 Hospital Plaza, Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based registration job: collect patient info, check insurance, take co-pays, prep consent forms, and help schedule or update appointments in a fast-paced clinic setting. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and know (or want to learn) basic medical terms.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.