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🏥 Clarksburg WV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings for Clinicians
Clarksburg’s healthcare scene is busy, especially around the VA and home health. Here are several solid roles if you want steady work caring for vets and neighbors close to home.
Optician – Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
- Employer: Spectrum Healthcare Resources (SHR)
- Location: Clarksburg, WV (Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Civilian optician role serving veterans and military families in a VA setting. Comes with 11 paid federal holidays and a comprehensive benefits package. Active license and ABO certification required.
PRN Nurse Practitioner – Military Health Readiness
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health
- Location: Clarksburg, WV (travel across WV, including remote military sites)
- Type: PRN / Independent Contractor
- Schedule: Mostly weekends, some weekdays, as-needed
- Salary: Not listed
Support Reserve Health Readiness Program (RHRP) events for multiple military branches. You’ll review histories, perform health assessments, and document readiness—no diagnosing or prescribing required. Needs an active NP license, CPR/BLS, and comfort with fast-paced, high-volume events.
LPN – Flexible Schedule, Home Care
- Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Location: Clarksburg, WV
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN
- Schedule: Truly flexible, no required overtime
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, benefits, and incentives)
Provide one-on-one in-home care, including meds, wound care, and monitoring vitals. This is a good fit if you want work–life balance, daily pay option, and the ability to choose shifts that fit your life.
Primary Care Physician – Regular Full-Time
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Clarksburg, WV
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Salary: Competitive, with annual performance bonus and regular increases
Outpatient primary care for a large veteran population, leading a PACT team and focusing on chronic disease and preventive care. Strong federal package: 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension + 401(k) match up to 5%, broad federal insurance, malpractice with tail, and potential recruitment bonus and student loan repayment (EDRP).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and in nearby towns too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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