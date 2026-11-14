Clarksburg’s healthcare scene is busy, especially around the VA and home health. Here are several solid roles if you want steady work caring for vets and neighbors close to home.

Employer: Spectrum Healthcare Resources (SHR)

Spectrum Healthcare Resources (SHR) Location: Clarksburg, WV (Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center)

(Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center) Type: Full-time, Contract

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Civilian optician role serving veterans and military families in a VA setting. Comes with 11 paid federal holidays and a comprehensive benefits package. Active license and ABO certification required.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: Clarksburg, WV (travel across WV, including remote military sites)

(travel across WV, including remote military sites) Type: PRN / Independent Contractor

Schedule: Mostly weekends , some weekdays, as-needed

Mostly , some weekdays, Salary: Not listed

Support Reserve Health Readiness Program (RHRP) events for multiple military branches. You’ll review histories, perform health assessments, and document readiness—no diagnosing or prescribing required. Needs an active NP license, CPR/BLS, and comfort with fast-paced, high-volume events.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN

Schedule: Truly flexible , no required overtime

, no required overtime Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, benefits, and incentives)

Provide one-on-one in-home care, including meds, wound care, and monitoring vitals. This is a good fit if you want work–life balance, daily pay option, and the ability to choose shifts that fit your life.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Monday–Friday, Salary: Competitive, with annual performance bonus and regular increases

Outpatient primary care for a large veteran population, leading a PACT team and focusing on chronic disease and preventive care. Strong federal package: 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension + 401(k) match up to 5%, broad federal insurance, malpractice with tail, and potential recruitment bonus and student loan repayment (EDRP).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and in nearby towns too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.