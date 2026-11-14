Clarksburg’s federal and tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared professionals. If you have a Top Secret and like working close to mission, these leadership roles are worth a look.

Employer: MorphWorks (Arrowpoint)

MorphWorks (Arrowpoint) Location: Clarksburg, WV (on-site at FBI CJIS)

(on-site at FBI CJIS) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Top Secret, U.S. Citizenship (no dual citizenship)

Lead high-profile interagency work on the FBI DSSU contract. You’ll brief executives, guide cross-agency projects, and mentor mid-level staff while helping align business processes with tech solutions.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Top Secret, U.S. Citizenship

Senior-level role focused on stakeholder engagement, outreach, and interagency coordination for a high-visibility federal mission. Good fit if you enjoy being the bridge between leadership, technical teams, and outside partners.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $115,000/year

Clearance: Active Top Secret, U.S. Citizenship

Senior program and project management role supporting complex tech and business initiatives. You’ll manage schedules, risks, and deliverables, and prepare executive briefings while working in a SAFe Agile environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings with similar requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.