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📣 Clarksburg, WV Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Strong Earning Potential
Clarksburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like data, field sales, or business development.
Here are several standout roles hiring in Clarksburg, WV:
Data and Communication Analyst (Mid & Senior)
- Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS
- Location: Clarksburg, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Turn complex data into clear stories for a high-visibility federal mission. You’ll blend analytics with writing—building reports, executive briefs, and outreach materials—so this is ideal if you enjoy both numbers and communication and already hold an active Top Secret clearance.
Business Account Executive
- Employer: Spectrum Business
- Location: Clarksburg, WV
- Type: Full-time, field-based outside sales
- Base Pay: $36,200 – $58,900
- Commission Target: Starts at $54,000
Outside B2B sales role selling internet, phone, video, and mobile to local small businesses. Great fit if you like being on the road, closing deals, and want a base + strong commission package with benefits and career growth at a major communications company.
Business Development Executive
- Employer: Ford Office Technologies
- Location: Clarksburg, WV area (serving WV clients)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Base salary plus uncapped commission (target plan: 30% base / 70% commission)
Hunt for new business, build long-term client relationships, and sell office technology and services. This is a strong pick if you’re self-driven, love networking and cold calling, and want uncapped earning potential plus benefits like 401(k) match, medical, and mileage reimbursement.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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