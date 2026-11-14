Clarksburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like data, field sales, or business development.

Here are several standout roles hiring in Clarksburg, WV:

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS

AMERICAN SYSTEMS Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Turn complex data into clear stories for a high-visibility federal mission. You’ll blend analytics with writing—building reports, executive briefs, and outreach materials—so this is ideal if you enjoy both numbers and communication and already hold an active Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Spectrum Business

Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time, field-based outside sales

Base Pay: $36,200 – $58,900

Commission Target: Starts at $54,000

Outside B2B sales role selling internet, phone, video, and mobile to local small businesses. Great fit if you like being on the road, closing deals, and want a base + strong commission package with benefits and career growth at a major communications company.

Employer: Ford Office Technologies

Location: Clarksburg, WV area (serving WV clients)

(serving WV clients) Type: Full-time

Comp: Base salary plus uncapped commission (target plan: 30% base / 70% commission)

Hunt for new business, build long-term client relationships, and sell office technology and services. This is a strong pick if you’re self-driven, love networking and cold calling, and want uncapped earning potential plus benefits like 401(k) match, medical, and mileage reimbursement.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.