Clarksburg’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace. Lockheed Martin has several solid roles open, from hands-on assembly to senior engineering and leadership.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,700 – $142,500/year

Senior role focused on producibility, quality, and continuous improvement across the product lifecycle. You’ll lead Lean Six Sigma projects, drive failure analysis and corrective actions, and work closely with suppliers and quality teams. Must be a U.S. citizen and hold a Bachelor’s in engineering with strong manufacturing/CI experience.

(Similar role also posted at this link; both describe the same position.)

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,200 – $121,200/year

Lead multiple manufacturing areas (like machining, assembly, tool & die, packaging) and manage hiring, training, performance, and daily production. Role highlights include 3‑day weekends every weekend, focus on Lean manufacturing and cost reduction, and working in a fast‑paced, union environment. Great fit if you have manufacturing leadership experience and are comfortable with digital tools and metrics.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.10 – $38.71/hour

Hands‑on role doing airframe and sheet metal assembly: loading parts into jigs, drilling, trimming, riveting, sealing, and using various hand tools. Needs 12 months of production or mechanical experience, ability to read assembly blueprints, basic computer skills, and willingness to work a noon–10:30 p.m. shift. Extra plus if you have riveting/aircraft experience or an A&P license.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.