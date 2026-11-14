Clarksburg’s tech scene is busy with cleared federal work right now. If you’ve got IT skills and a security clearance, there are several solid options with one employer.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS (100% employee‑owned)

AMERICAN SYSTEMS (100% employee‑owned) Location: Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg, WV Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $115,000/year

Support a critical federal data‑sharing mission while working across Windows, Linux/Unix, cloud, databases, web services, and automation. You’ll lead modernization of enterprise data integration, build XML/SFTP solutions, support APIs, and keep secure systems running smoothly. Top Secret clearance and strong multi‑platform engineering skills required.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS

AMERICAN SYSTEMS Location: Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg, WV Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on database admin role supporting a major information‑sharing program. You’ll tune and automate Oracle/PostgreSQL and other relational databases, build scripts and reporting tools, and fix sync/replication issues. Secret clearance plus solid PL/SQL/T‑SQL and automation experience needed; senior folks can lead modernization and mentor others.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS

AMERICAN SYSTEMS Location: Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg, WV Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Focus on secure connections and access: SFTP, APIs, web services, certificates, and encryption. You’ll manage identities and permissions, troubleshoot auth and certificate issues, and keep data flowing safely between systems and partners. Secret clearance and experience with SFTP, XML, certs, and IAM concepts are key.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS

AMERICAN SYSTEMS Location: Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg, WV Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Bridge business and IT for high‑visibility federal projects. You’ll gather requirements, write user stories, map data, support integrations, and help Agile teams deliver. Top Secret clearance plus experience with requirements, Jira, and Agile ceremonies will make you a strong fit.

If one of these sounds close, click through, double‑check the clearance and experience needs, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.